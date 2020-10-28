2012 Embassy Attacks In Sudan Falsely Shared As Attack On French Embassy

An eight-year-old video showing protestors attack the German embassy in Sudan is being peddled as a recent attack on the French embassy in the country.

The clip is being shared in the backdrop of a French teacher Samuel Paty who was beheaded outside his school on October 16, 2020, by a Chechen origin radical Islamist for showing his class caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed that were deemed to be offensive by some.



French President Emmanuel Macron while defending the ideal of free speech had criticised Islamists and vowed not to "give up cartoons" depicting the Prophet Mohammed. This led to calls on social media by many Muslim users to boycott French products in protest.

In the viral clip one can see protestors vandalising the gates of a building and setting fire to things on the street in protest.

The clip is being shared with the caption which when translated from Hindi reads, "Muslims set fire to the French embassy in Sudan. O oppressor! You can do a lot of persecution and violence against the Muslims of the world, it can be tolerated but we cannot afford anything against the pride of our prophet whether you call us terrorists or jihadis."

On searching with the same caption on Facebook, we found that the clip is being shared with the false claim.

FACT-CHECK

On breaking the video into key-frames and performing a reverse image search using Google, we found news reports which show that the visual footage is from Sudan in September 2012 when demonstrators stormed the German embassy in the capital Khartoum while protesting against a US film critical of Islam. Several other embassies of western countries were targeted like the United States and British embassies which saw violent protests over the movie.

We found a news report by German Newspaper Der Tagesspiegel dated September 14th, 2012 which had the same visuals as in the viral clip which stated that in Sudan, demonstrators stormed the German embassy and set it on fire in a bloody protest against a film critical of Islam

Sudan's police force used tear gas on Friday in a bid to stop more than 5,000 demonstrators from storming the German and British embassies, but some protesters still made it through the gates of the German embassy reported DW on September 14, 2012.

The report further stated that protesters threw stones at the two neighboring outposts in Khartoum before they stormed the main gates of the German embassy and attacked its facade and tore down the flag, replacing it with a black Islamic one before setting fire to the building.

It also states that the privately made American film, called "Innocence of Muslims," portrays the prophet Muhammad as a womanizer, homosexual and child abuser due to which the protests had broken out.

We also found a video report by CNN on the incident which had the same visuals as the viral clip and reported on September 14, 2012, that protestors were able to overpower security forces to breach the walls of the German embassy in Khartoum, Sudan.

BOOM has previously debunked misinformation after the killing of the French teacher in Paris as unrelated videos and images have been shared with false claims.

