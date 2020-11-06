Himanta Biswa Sarma, News18, Times Now Falsely Claim 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogans Raised In Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam minister, falsely claimed that Pakistan zindabad slogans were raised by members of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) while welcoming party chief Badruddin Ajmal at Silchar Airport; a false claim that was amplified by news outlets News18, Times Now among others.

The false claims are also viral on social media with posts terming AIUDF members as "anti-national". Silchar BJP MP Rajdeep Roy also filed an FIR against Ajmal based on the false claim.

The video has gone viral as opposition parties - Congress and AIUDF look to seal an yet to be finalised but likely alliance for the Assam elections due early next year.



The video shows crowds shouting welcome slogans outside the Silchar airport as AIUDF chief Ajmal steps out with Aziz Khan, Karimganj MLA and other party members. Sarma tweeted a 44 second video tagging Ajmal's handle and also pointing fingers at the Congress - AIUDF alliance.

Look at the brazenness of these fundamentalists anti-national people who are shouting PAKISTAN ZINDABAD while they welcome MP @BadruddinAjmal.



This thoroughly exposes @INCIndia which is encouraging such forces by forging an alliance. We shall fight them tooth & nail. Jai Hind🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/CiHZjDweFF — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 6, 2020

News outlets CNN News 18, Times Now, The New Indian Express and Asianet's Bangla and Hindi websites aired the same fake claim. CNN News 18 and Times Now falsely reported that 'Pakistan Zindabad slogans were raised with CNN News18 reporter Payal Mehta sharing the same claim on her verified Twitter handle.

#BREAKING | Shocking act by Congress ally: Pro-Pakistan slogans at AIUDF event in Silchar.@payalmehta100 with details.



Watch the broadcast with @AnushaSoni23. pic.twitter.com/9wBNTUT4yy — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) November 6, 2020

BJP tweets video of Anti-India slogans being allegedly chanted at Silchar Airport before the arrival of AIUDF chief @BadruddinAjmal.



Listen in to more details from TIMES NOW's Arindam. pic.twitter.com/Z5uJcxZB9W — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 6, 2020

FACT-CHECK

BOOM analysed several videos uploaded on social media from the same event and found that the crowd shouted Aziz bhai and Aziz Khan zindabad to welcome MP Aziz Khan. Some of the crowded party workers also shouted Ajmal bhai zindabad and AIUDF zindabad to show support to Badruddin Ajmal and the party. None of the videos had the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans being raised.

The event is from November 5 when Badruddin Ajmal, chief of All India United Democratic Front, reached Silchar airport for a four-day visit in Bakar valley with other party members including Karimganj MP Aziz Khan and was welcomed by supporters.

Aziz Ahmed Khan is an AIUDF Member of Legislative assembly (MLA) from Karimganj South Vidhan Sabha constituency in Assam which is the reason for 'Aziz bhai zindabad' and Aziz Khan zindabad' slogans being raised. The other slogans of Ajmal bhai zindabad and AIUDF zindabad were raised for Ajmal and the party.

We found a Facebook video uploaded by a supporter and found the same event shot from a different angle where after the 55-second mark, one can hear various sections of the crowd shouting three slogans - 'Aziz bhai zindabad', 'Ajmal bhai zindabad' and AIUDF zindabad'

In another Facebook Live video uploaded at 3.03 pm on November 5, 2020, shot close to the airport gate, one can again hear chants of 'Aziz bhai zindabad'. One cannot hear 'Pakistan Zindabad' being shouted at any point by the crowd.

Additionally, in this Facebook clip uploaded yesterday from the same venue, the same chants can be heard.

BOOM reached out to AIUDF party chief Badruddin Ajmal who also denied Pakistan Zindabad slogans being chanted and stated that, "The slogan was Aziz Khan zindabad and other slogans in the name of other party members. There were no Pakistan zindabad slogans raised." A party official from AIUDF also sent us another 1.16 minute clip where one can again hear 'Aziz Bhai Zindabad' and 'Aziz Khan Zindabad'.

The AIUDF also refuted the claims being made in the press conference where it stated that the slogan 'Aziz Khan zindabad' was distorted into 'Pakistan zindabad'.



Official Press Statement by AIUDF. https://t.co/9qYkaolmEp — Maulana Badruddin Ajmal (@BadruddinAjmal) November 6, 2020

We reached out to Aziz Ahmed Khan and his personal secretary who denied that Pakistan zindabad claims were raised. "They have repeatedly made such false claims. Do they think we would have tolerated it if Pakistan zindabad slogans were raised?" Cachar Police Additional SP J. Das, told ANI on November 6, 2020, about the incident that an investigation is underway and they would take action.







