Fuel Price Hike: 2018 Video Of Petrol Pump Being Vandalised Revived

A 2018 video showing people vandalising a petrol pump in Odisha has been revived in the wake of current hike in fuel prices in the country. The video is being shared on social media with a caption purportedly claiming that the incident took place after the recent hike in petrol and diesel prices.

BOOM had debunked the same video in 2018 and found that the incident took place at Khuntia petrol pump in Puri, Odisha on September 28, 2018.

There has been a continuous surge in fuel prices (since June 7) with petrol prices being hiked by Rs 0.25 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 0.21 per litre on June 27.

The rates of petrol and diesel prices differ from one state to another based on the incidence of Value Added Tax (VAT). To check the petrol and diesel prices in different states as on June 28, click here.

The viral video shows a group of men vandalising a petrol pump. A Hindi caption with the video, when translated, reads, 'Anger of the common people against fuel price hike has now exploded. There's much more to see, my friends. Share it till it reaches Modi'.



(Hindi: तेल कीमतों में वृद्धि के खिलाफ अब आम जनता का फूटा गुस्सा। अभी तो बहुत कुछ देखना बाकी है मेरे दोस्तो। शेयर करें और मोदी तक पहूँचा दीजिये)

Also read: Images Of A Woman's Body Broken And Packed Revived With Lockdown Spin

Watch the viral posts below and access its archived version here and here.



















The video has also been shared on Twitter.

Also read: Does Drinking 'Kashayam' Cure COVID-19? A Factcheck



Fact Check

The same footage was earlier viral with similar false caption claiming that petrol prices in Odisha had crossed the 100 rupees mark.

The incident had taken place at Khuntia Petrol Pump near Hospital Square in Puri, Odisha. While fact-checking the claim, BOOM had contacted the Kumbharpada police station, Puri for more information. A local policeman, on condition of anonymity, told BOOM that the incident was not a result of fuel price hike but was related to an outrage caused by pilferage.

Read the full report Was A Petrol Pump In Odisha Attacked Because Of Soaring Fuel Prices? : A FactCheck

"On the day of the incident, a customer was angry as the petrol pump pilfered petrol. They were supposed to fill petrol for a certain amount but only filled partly and claimed that they had done nothing wrong. This agitated the customer and he picked up a fight. Many others who were present also complained of the same and started vandalising the petrol pump," the cop had told BOOM.

Also read: Does Bill Gates Want To 'Microchip COVID-19 Vaccine? Not Really

A local reporter from OTV, Madhusudan, had told BOOM that the fight had started around 10:15 pm when a mob started ransacking the pump. "After some time, police intervened and lathi-charged at the mob," the reporter had said.

Additionally, we found an article corroborating the information.