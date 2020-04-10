A viral message on WhatsApp, claiming that 11 new lockdown rules will come into effect in Mumbai and those found in violation of these points will be arrested is false. BOOM contacted the Mumbai Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) who have denied issuing any such notice.

The WhatsApp message lists eleven points that includes a mix of do's and dont's and possible action taken if you are found to violate the rules during the lockdown. BOOM looked at each of those points and found most of them false.

Also Read: Mumbai Police Call Out WhatsApp Audio Clips Going Viral In Its Name.





BOOM also received the message on its WhatsApp helpline number (7700906111) from multiple readers asking us if the message was true.

We contacted Mumbai Police Spokesperson, DCP Pranay Ashok who rubbished the viral message stating that no such communication has been issued and most points in the message were incorrect. "Any message circulating online that is not issued by the authorities should be considered fake," added DCP Ashok.

BOOM also contacted Vijay Khabale Patil, Chief Public Relations Officer, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), who also confirmed that the viral message is false saying, "This has not been issued by the BMC."



While most of the points in the message are false, some points are partly true as they were lifted from real circulars issued.

Point 1- Claim: Essential goods shops except medical will be working from 9 am to 5 pm in the evening.

Rating - Partly True

Fact: This is not a blanket rule and depends on the area you live in. In municipal wards where cases of Coronavirus positive citizens have been found, additional restrictions have been placed by the BMC. "This has been issued by some ward officers, but is not applicable to every ward," Patil chief PRO of the BMC told BOOM.

Point 2- Claim: To purchase any essential goods only one person is allowed to go out.. more then 1 going out will be arrested

Rating: False

Fact: There has been no such circular issued by the Mumbai Police which states that only one person from a household can go out to buy essential services. However several housing societies have put out guidelines for their members restricting the movement to one person from each household to buy essential services.

Point 3- Claim: While going out for purchase ensure to keep your address proof document with you Like aadhar card or driving licence

Rating: Misleading

Fact: There has been no official circular stating this, however, identification could be asked for in some cases.

Point 4- Claim: if the shop is in the vicinity of 2kms one should go walking.

Rating: False

Fact: There has been no circular or guideline which states the number of kilometres one can walk in their vicinity.

Point 5- Claim: If someone found using vehicle for buying essential goods their vehicle will be seized ( gov wants you to buy from nearby shops only )

Rating: False

Fact: There has been no such warning for vehicle owners specifically regarding using their vehicle to buy essential services.

Point 6- Claim: Unnecessarily going out is not allowed

Rating: True

Fact: There have been clear instructions issued by authorities during the lockdown asking people to avoid going out of their homes unless necessary or to buy essential items.

Point 7- Claim: If you're ordering goods from nearby store and it is getting home delivered. Please ask the delivery boy to carry original documents of himself and helmet

Rating: False

Fact: There has been no such advisory issued for customers to ask the delivery person to carry original documents.

Point 8- Claim: While buying products from a shop one should maintain distance of 5 feets from another person.. if caught violating this he will be held and booked for violation

Rating: Misleading

Fact: There have been guidelines in place instructing people to follow social distancing norms like keeping a safe distance from other people. However, there is no specific rule that states punitive action for citizens found violating this rule.

Point 9- Claim: Even roaming in society and nearby vicinity is not allowed



Rating: True

Fact: The restrictions in place during the lockdown state that people should not go out of their house unless necessary. In several areas, the police have asked office bearers of housing societies to regulate the movement of people within their premises.

Point 10- Claim: If you're vehicle captured on CCTV camera roaming around. You will be held for violation

Rating: False

Fact: BOOM asked DCP Ashok regarding this point and he stated that no such advisory has been put out by the Mumbai Police.

Point 11- Claim: If senior citizens staying alone. Please call Mumbai police number 18002002122

Rating: False

Fact: BOOM called up the number and found that it was switched off. Additionally, on searching on Google, we found reports stating that it is a toll-free number that was launched in 2010 for senior citizens and women by Navi Mumbai Police.





