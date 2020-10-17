Video of Woman Vandalising Shop Viral With False Communal Spin

A video of a family dispute between a husband and wife is viral with false communal claims that the woman is a Hindu married to a Muslim, who later cheated her.

BOOM found that the man and woman are both from the same religion and are Hindus, with no communal angle to the incident



In the viral clip, the woman is seen vandalising the shop, and in tears saying that her husband allegedly cheated her and is already married to another woman and also has two children from her.

The viral clip is being shared with the caption which translates to, "By lying, a Muslim young man married a Hindu girl, but he was already married and turned out to be a father of two children."



Click here to view, and here for an archive.





Click here to view, and here for an archive.



Viral on Facebook

On searching with the caption we found that the viral clip is being shared with the false claim.





Also Read: Local Road Dispute In HP Falsely Shared As Uttarakhand With Communal Spin

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is from Indore, Madhya Pradesh and that there is no communal angle to the incident. We found media reports where the woman identifies herself as Neha Patil married to an Anand Patil.

Local media reports say that the woman vandalised the shop in anger after learning that her husband allegedly lied to her about having another wife and two children.

Taking a cue from the viral clip and searching with the keywords 'woman', husband', 'Arya Samaj Mandir', and found news reports on the incident which reported that the woman vandalised the milk parlour in Indore where her husband, Anand Patil worked.

On October 14, 2020, a young woman created a ruckus and vandalised the milk parluor on Bholaram Ustad road, Indore alleging that the milk parlour operator married her saying he is an orphan and stayed with her for three years after which he left and she came to know about that he was already married with two children reported Hindi Newspaper Dainik Bhaskar.

The report further quoted Jagdish Malviya, Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Bhanvarkuan police station stating that the woman had said that Anand Patil, a milk parlour operator living in Chhota Bangarada, Indore, had married her in 2017 at Arya Samaj Mandir and in June this year his wife, Neha, learnt that he was still married to another woman.

Report on the incident

On searching on YouTube, we found local news reports on the incident which had a byte of the woman talking to the reporter stating her husband's name as Anand Patil and her name as Neha Patil from the timestamp 2.05 minutes. The statement from the police on the incident can be heard from the 2.40 minutes timestamp.





Also Read: Video Of Father Asking Daughter To Not Marry Viral With Communal Claim







