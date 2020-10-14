Ecuador Video Falsely Shared As Saudi Colonel Killed For Khashoggi Murder

Shocking CCTV footage from Ecuador showing a man shot to death at close range at an outdoor restaurant is being shared falsely claiming it shows the execution of a Saudi Arabian Colonel who was involved in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Turkey in 2018.

The 30 seconds clip shows an night time scene at a restaurant with outdoor seating. Two men cross the street and ambush one of diners - a man wearing a black tshirt and white shorts. The men repeatedly shoot the man at close range before leaving as horrified diners try to flee the spot.



The video appears to be CCTV footage. However, in the viral clip, the video and audio are out of sync. This suggests the audio could be overlaid on to the clip as CCTV footage usually does not capture audio.

This is viral in the backdrop of the second death anniversary on October 2, 2020, of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed by Saudi agents at Saudi Arabia's Istanbul consulate in 2018. (Read more)



The clip is being shared with the caption, "Today, shootout of colonel from Saudi Arabia who was involved in killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Consulate in Turkey."





BOOM also received the viral clip on it's WhatsApp helpline number (7700906111) inquiring about it.





Viral on Facebook

On searching with the same caption on Facebook, we found that the clip was being shared with the false claim.

Viral on Facebook

Also Read: TV9 Bharatvarsh Runs ARMA-3 Clip As Armenia-Azerbaijan War Footage

FACT-CHECK

On breaking the video and performing a reverse image search using Google we found news reports on the viral clip which stated that it is from January 2, 2020, when Jorge Fernando Lino Macas, a former policeman and singer was shot to death in Santiago de Guayaquil, Ecuador.

A video circulating on social networks shows the last moment in which two men approached Macas and fired at least 15 shots which happened in the presence of two friends of the victim reported Ecuadorian daily newspaper El Universo on January 3, 2020.

The report further states that Macas had a long criminal record and was detained until last year after the Anti-Narcotics Unit had captured him in 2018 with 800 kilos of cocaine, but he was found innocent after a long trial.

One can see a photo from the same spot in the viral video in the news report by El Universo.

News report on the incident

Additionally, the audio in the viral clip the audio has been overlaid and added as the original clip is a CCTV footage which does not have the same audio. The CCTV clip clearly shows the date and timestamp - January 2, 2020, which has been edited out in the viral clip.

Timestamp in original footage

The same clip was previously debunked by AFP FactCheck and Brazilian fact-checker Aos Fatos when it was being shared with other misleading claims.



Also Read: Cruise Ship Crossing Corinth Canal In Greece Viral As Gujarat



