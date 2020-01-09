Does This Video Show Students Chanting Expletives Against JNU VC? A FactCheck

The recent attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on January 5, 2020 has led to a surge in misinformation targetting the varsity. A 2008 video clipping shot at Xaviers Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur has gone viral with a misleading claim of the video being from JNU, Delhi.

The video shows a group of girls chanting abuses inside a campus. The girls were walking across the campus while being booed by other students on campus.

The video is viral on Facebook with the claim "#JNU girls : This type of study is going on in #JNU. See what abusive language they are using against their V.C.Time to shut down this institution."















Fact-Check

BOOM found that this video goes as far as 2008. We used a reverse image search and found that the original video is from 2008 at the XLRI Jamshedpur campus. A person in the video was heard saying "Ye IIMC hai" and identifying the girls as IIM Calcutta students at XLRI. Many websites that discuss colleges festivals such as Pagal Guy have spoken about the rivalry between IIMC and XLRI students. BOOM has not independently verified whether the girls were from IIMC.

The Quint had earlier debunked the same false claim. Quint spoke to students from XLRI who confirmed the event transpired at their campus during a sports festival. The source could however not confirm the year of the incident.







