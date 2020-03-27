Did Netflix Show My Secret Terrius Predict The COVID-19 Outbreak?

A segment from South Korean drama My First Terrius is going viral where the principal characters are seen discussing the discovery of a new type of coronavirus. The video is being shared with claims that the episode had predicted the COVID-19 outbreak. This is false, the properties of the virus discussed in the episode do not match those of the SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent behind COVID-19.

Furthermore, coronavirus is a well known family of viruses that has caused major outbreaks in the past (SARS and MERS). Therefore, it being the subject of fictional series is not surprising, nor does it make the show clairvoyant.

BOOM received a video on its helpline, which appears to be shot by a user, who claims to have found something surprising on Netflix. The video shows him opening episode 10 of the first season of the popular Korean drama and skipping to 53 minutes, were the part going viral is shown.





Here, two characters are seen discussing the discovery of a new type of coronavirus. The episode was shot in 2018, which lead people to believe that the showrunners somehow predicted the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Searching for the keywords "my first terrius coronavirus", we found several posts on social media discussing the prediction theory.

Bitch I'm crying rn! A friend send me a ws about a show that predicted about the Covid19 and as soon as I heard the man says My Secret Terrius is Chinese movie I fucking LOST it. First of all is a Korean drama and so what're gonna do with this info? pic.twitter.com/yGF5meKdkt — 셉짱 🤍 Ko-fi Commissions (@sephjjang) March 27, 2020

Stop what you're doing right now.... Go on Netflix... type in My Secret Terrius, go to Season 1, episode 10 and skip to 53 minutes. it's kind of suspicious.

This series came in 2018 and the first reported case of Coronavirus was in Nov 2019.#ChineseVirusCorona #ChineseWuhanVirus pic.twitter.com/KEpx8Au6fU — Aditya Singh (@aditya_xing) March 27, 2020

So my first night of Netflix marathon gave me the surprise of this season! Netflix series "My Secret Terrius" released... Posted by Marc Sonny Mejia Timbang on Thursday, 26 March 2020



Fact Check

In the viral video, the doctor lists down some precise characteristics of the new coronavirus discussed in the episode, that contradicts what we know of SARS-CoV-2.

The doctor states the the virus had been artificially mutated by a human, bringing the mortality rate to "almost 90%". The current COVID-19 pandemic has claimed 24082 lives out of 533416 infected individuals at the time of writing this article, which puts the mortality rate to about 4.5%.

Furthermore, recent studies on SARS-CoV-2 provides us enough evidence to debunk the claim that the virus was human-made. Peer-reviewed articles (Zhou et. al (2020); Andersen et. al (2020)) state two possible theories for the origins of the virus:

The virus went through natural selection in an animal (currently the progenitor host is theorised to be a bat or a pangolin), before going through zoonotic transfer (transfer of pathogens between animals and humans), and jumping into a human host. The virus jumped into a human host from an animal, while going through re-assortment of its genetic make-up that could lead it to acquiring the properties to start a pandemic.

There is absolutely no evidence, despite thorough study of the virus, that it could have been artificially made by humans. Therefore, the doctor's description of the virus in the viral video does not reconcile with our existing knowledge on it.

Finally, coronavirus is a family of viruses that has been discovered in the 1960s. Members of this family have been known to cause major outbreaks, including the SARS pandemic in early 2000s. Therefore, it is not surprising that it has found itself becoming a subject of fictional works on deadly viruses.

