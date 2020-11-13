COVID-19 Vaccine To Alter DNA? 5 False Claims By Christiane Northrup

A four-minute clipping of a doctor falsely suggesting that the COVID-19 vaccine will change the human DNA and will control all our movements is viral on social media. Dr. Christiane Northrup, an obstetrician- gynaecologist who has featured as a health expert on "The Oprah Show" also accuses the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation of controlling people's biometric data for their own profit.

BOOM found that the four-minute clipping is a part of a longer thirty-seven-minute virtual interview that Northrup conducted with Polley Tommey, an autism activist who is also a member of an anti-vaccination community that released the 2016 movie, Vaxxed. In the interview, Northrup makes five main claims-

1. The RNA vaccines will alter the human DNA

2. The non-human DNA will create human chimera.

3. The metals used in the vaccine will create antennas in the body which will be detected by 5G technology

4. These vaccines contain nanoparticles that will act as biometric detectors which are patented by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. These biometric detectors are traded for cryptocurrency to push a non-cash flow.

5. Luciferase produced by Massachusetts Institute Of Technology will help the country keep a tab on who has been vaccinated.

However, Dr. Northrup did not provide any evidence to back her claims. BOOM spoke to a biotechnologist to understand and debunk these claims.

BOOM found the original thirty-eight-minute video on a Facebook page called the Activist's Tool.

Fact Check

BOOM spoke to Dr. S Krishnaswamy, co-founder of Indian Scientists Response to COVID-19, and Retired Professor of Bioinformatics, Madurai Kamraj University to understand some of Northrup's claims.

Furthermore, we also found that Northrup is an anti-vaccine physician and even shared the COVID-19 conspiracy movie "Plandemic". Her claims in the video misrepresent existing facts.

1. The RNA vaccines will alter the human DNA

Fact: False

Although mRNA vaccines have never been used in humans and several are under trial, the promising results of Pfizer's vaccine candidate shows that mRNA vaccines could help in fighting COVID-19. US-based Moderna has also adopted the same technology for its vaccine candidate. Northrup, however, claims that these RNA vaccines will alter the human genome that is made by the DNA.

Dr. Krishnaswamy called this claim false as it goes against the basics followed by genetic material. "RNA is found in the cytoplasm while DNA is found in the nucleus of cells. To alter the DNA, the RNA needs to move to the nucleus which is not how these vaccines work."

In viruses, RNA is the genetic code, a part of which is removed by scientists and coated in lipids for its effective entry into the human body. After injection, the vaccine enters the cell where the RNA is released and tries to form the coronavirus spike protein. In response, the human body elicits an immune response. The immune system produces antibodies against the RNA and activates memory T cells to destroy infected cells. These antibodies and T-cells remain in the body and are activated once a person is exposed to SARS-CoV-2.

Fact: Misleading

Northrup further claims that since the vaccines are using genetic material from other cell lines, the non-human DNA will create human chimers wherein we will start exhibiting traits of other animals.

Firstly, the term is chimera. Dr. Krishnaswamy explained that chimeras very pretty famous in mythology. "Chimera basically is when two different sets of DNA are present in the human body. This does not necessarily mean that we exhibit traits from other animals. "

Dr. Krishnaswamy also added that the human DNA is in itself a chimera as it is made up of several genomic sequences that are similar to other animals due to evolution. "We have retroviral genomic sequences in placenta which help fetuses sustain through providing nourishment and do not reject them from the body."

Studies as early as 1997 and 2001 speak about the existence of human endogenous retroviruses in the genome that assist in several bodily processes including the growth and acceptance of the fetus.

3. The metals used in the vaccine will create antennas in the body which will be detected by 5G technology

Fact: False

Claims around 5G causing COVID-19 have been circulating since the disease was labelled as a pandemic in March. BOOM has debunked several claims around the same stating that there is no scientific evidence supporting this theory.

Northrup, however, gives a different spin to the tale by suggesting that the metals and toxins in the vaccine will create antennas in our body to be detected by 5G radiation and technology. Several anti-vaccination conspiracy theories have emerged using 5G radiation as a basis suggesting that the radiowaves could cause diseases.

Scientists and medical experts have repeatedly called these claims as fake. 5G which is a mobile-network technology is not even remotely related to causing illnesses in humans, so far.

4. These vaccines contain nanoparticles that will act as biometric detectors which are patented by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. These biometric detectors are traded for cryptocurrency to push a non-cash flow.

Fact-False

Northrup talks about a patent 060606 by Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates who run the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. She claims that this patent is for coronavirus vaccines wherein the Gates will insert microchips in the nanoparticles to establish and collect biometric data in exchange of cryptocurrencies.

BOOM found that the Gates do own a patent bearing the number mentioned by Northrup but it does not involve microchips, nanoparticles or the COVID-19 vaccine. The patent in question awards cryptocurrency points to people for carrying out physical activities in a prescribed manner. Sensors linked to a device used by users will detect whether the user is carrying out the activity matching the standards meant for receiving benefits of cryptocurrency.

5. Luciferase produced by Massachusetts Institute Of Technology will help the country keep a tab on who has been vaccinated.

Fact- Partly True

Massachusetts Institute of Technology discussed its luciferase technology in 2019 wherein a dye inked in the skin assists in deciphering whether a person has received vaccination. , This dyed ink delivered through micro-needle patches along with the vaccines, can help in maintaining vaccination records through the use of infrared-scanners.

However, the technology which was meant for the measles vaccine has still not been approved for use for delivering or searching for the COVID-19 vaccine.