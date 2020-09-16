Bank Manager Assaulted By Youth Congress Workers Not Shiv Sainiks

A video from Buldhana, Maharashtra where local Youth Congress workers beat up a bank manager is viral with a false claim that the assaulters were Shiv Sena members.



BOOM reached out to Malkapur police in Buldhana where the incident happened that Shiv Sena workers beat up the bank manager. The police further added that the incident happened at an IDBI bank branch in Malkapur.

In the viral clip, a man is seen surrounded by a crowd of people who are arguing with him and later they start slapping him. The whole incident happens in front of police officers.

The clip is being shared comparing to a recent incident where a former Indian Navy official Madan Sharma (65) who was attacked by Shiv Sena activists in Mumbai on September 11, 2020, for allegedly forwarding a cartoon mocking Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The 51 seconds clip is being shared with the caption, "Shivsena goons beat up IDBI bank manager in Maharashtra in presence of police."

On searching with the viral caption, we found that the clip was being shared with the false claim.

On searching with Marathi keywords like 'bank', 'idbi', 'Maharashtra', we found local media reports which stated that the incident happened in Malkapur, Buldhana district. According to news reports, an IDBI Bank manager was assaulted by Youth Congress workers alleging delay in crop loan-related work for farmers.

Bank Manager Devidas Ghate at the Malkapur IDBI Bank branch in Buldhana district was assaulted by Youth Congress workers including Youth Congress taluka head Sambhaji Shirke and Congress taluka head Bandhu Chowdhary reported 7 Star News on September 10, 2020. The report further stated that Ghate filed a case with the police after the incident.



BOOM reached out to Malkapur Police who said that the bank manager was assaulted by Youth Congress workers and denied that he was beaten by Shiv Sena workers as being claimed.

"The people assaulting the manager alleging delay in crop loan to farmers in the viral video are from Youth Congress including Congress taluka head Bandhu Chowdhary," said Smita Masaye, Assistant Police Inspector (API).

"We have filed a case against five people under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections. They are not Shiv Sena workers," added API Masaye.

One can view the News 18 Lokmat report on the incident below.

BOOM reached out to IDBI Bank for a response, the copy will be updated upon a response.





