2018 Pic From Farmers' March In Maharashtra Viral As Recent

A two-year-old picture of a huge farmers' gathering in Thane, Maharashtra is being passed off as the recent 'Delhi Chalo' march organised by farmers of Punjab and Haryana.

BOOM found that the now-viral picture is from March 2018 when around 25,000 farmers had marched towards Mumbai in a protest march against anti-farmer policies.

Also read I Am Right Here If They Want To See My Injuries: Lathi-Charged Farmer

The ongoing farmers protest at the borders of Delhi has seen a flurry of fake news and misinformation on social media platforms. Farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana have been camping at the borders of Delhi protesting against the central government's Farm laws. In this backdrop, several images from old farmer protests are being revived on social media platforms linking them to the ongoing protests.

The viral picture shows a sea of people sitting on an arterial road.

A long caption with the picture reads 'Hello There, 96 Thousand Tractors and 12 million Farmers are protesting on the border of the Capital of India. Dear World, it's the Longest March in the history of Planet Earth. Please Support Us, The Produce from these farms is daily on your Tables. Indian Media is paid by Agencies and is fabricating the protest. Support Us in writing a new chapter in the History of this Planet Earth. Just forward this text to any one of your friend, this is the only contribution we need from you. Let it be the Payment of Health, farmer have given you, and your Family!'.

View the post below and access its archived version here.









96 Thousand Tractors and 12 million (1.2 crore) Farmers and more are protesting on the border of Capital of India. Dear World it's the Longest March in the history of Planet Earth. Support Us, Indian Media is paid by Agencies and are fabricating the protest.#FarmerProtest pic.twitter.com/qKkCXNqcq1 — தேவன்.. (@Agamudaiyar_) November 29, 2020

96 Thousand Tractors and 12 million (1.2 crore) Farmers and more are protesting on the border of Capital of India. Dear World it's the Longest March in the history of Planet Earth. Support Us, Indian Media is paid by Agencies and are fabricating the protest.#FarmerProtest pic.twitter.com/CFsbrnNENZ — Puneet Dhaliwal (@PuneetD39746691) November 29, 2020





View archive here.

Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search on the picture and found a tweet from the verified Twitter handle of CPI (M) which had the same image.

View the March 11, 2018 tweet below and check its archive here.

#KisanLongMarch at the outskirts of Mumbai yesterday night. Today they march into Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/VNp4yFWqGp — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) March 11, 2018

We also observed a Mumbailive.com watermark on the image. Taking cue from it, we did a Google image search with relevant words and found the same image tweeted from Mumbai Live's twitter handle on March 10, 2018.

About 25,000 farmers have been marching to towards #Mumbai to protest against the anti-farmer policies.



They have gathered at the Eastern Expressway Highway, opposite Viviana mall in #Thane. pic.twitter.com/ROlvkePsjH — Mumbai Live (@MumbaiLiveNews) March 10, 2018

Also read How A Muslim Man's Photo Was Used To Discredit The Farmers' Protest

The tweet stated that around 25,000 farmers marching towards Mumbai to protest against the anti-farmer policies had gathered at the Eastern Expressway Highway opposite Viviana Mall in Thane on March 10, 2018.

BOOM also found a report published in Indian Express on March 11, 2018 which had carried the same image.

Also read No, This Is Not 'Hathras Bhabhi' At The Farmers' Protest