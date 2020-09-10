2017 Video Of Teen Assaulted By A Man In Andhra Pradesh Peddled As Kerala

A 2017 video of a man groping and assaulting a teenage college student in Andhra Pradesh has resurfaced on social media with false claims that it is from Kerala, where Hindus are attacked for being minority. The video shows disturbing visuals of a man harassing the 19-year-old, as another films the incident. Another woman seen in the video attempts to stop the perpetrator when he tries to disrobe her.

The video is doing the rounds on Facebook and Twitter with a Hindi and Bengali caption. One such caption in Bengali reads, "Indian Educated Hindus won't lose their mind after seeing this video where Jihadis are violating the morality of a Hindu girl in Kerala. Kerala has now become a state where Hindu population is decreasing and butchering of Hindus is not a new thing in the state. It's been quite a few years since the Left government kept on Killing RSS activists and Hindus mercilessly in the state."



(Original text in Bengali: "#ভারতবর্ষে জিহাদী আগ্রাসনে কেরালায় নারীদের শ্লীলতাহানির এই ভিডিওটি দেখে আপনার মন খারাপ হওয়ার কথা নয় কারন ঐসব নির্যাতিত হিন্দুরা ভারতীয় শিক্ষীত পটুপাটি হিন্দুদের কেউ নয় ? আজ কেরালা এমন একটি রাজ্য যেখানে হিন্দু সংখ্যা হ্রাস পেয়েছে, পাশাপাশি হিন্দু হত্যার বিষয়টিও নতুন নয়। বামপন্থী সরকার কর্তৃক হিন্দু ও আরএসএসের কর্মীদের হত্যা কয়েক বছর ধরেই চলে আসছে।")

BOOM has decided not to include the video as it is disturbing in nature.





The video is viral in Hindi with a similar narrative. The caption with one such Hindi Facebook post reads, "This video is of a woman being harassed in Kerala. This is not the first viral video. This kind of incident happens in Kerala, almost every day. The main reason for this is Hindus are a minority in the state." (Original text in Hindi: केरल में हो रही महिलाओं से छेड़छाड़ का वीडियो यह कोई पहला वीडियो वायरल नहीं इस प्रकार की घटना हर दिन घटित होती है इसका मुख्य उद्देश्य हिन्दुओं का अल्पसंख्यक होना")





Fact Check



We were able to ascertain that the video is not from Kerala as both the perpetrator and the victim spoke in Telugu and not Malayalam. BOOM ran a reverse image search on a few of its keyframes and found that the incident is from Andhra Pradesh. The incident happened in Prakasham district of Andhra Pradesh where the three accused were arrested. Furthermore, there was no communal angle to the incident. According to a NDTV news report published on September 27, 2017, a 19 year old woman was groped and assaulted by her ex partner and his aides at Kannigiri Village of Prakasham district. One of the accused had recorded the crime and later posted it on social media. The incident happened in August, 2017 and came to light in September in the same year.



