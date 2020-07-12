2017 Movie Clip Showing A Shark Pulling Down A Chopper Shared As Real

A scene from a 2017-movie showing a monstrous creature pulling down a helicopter into the sea is being shared with false captions claiming it to be real.

BOOM found that the viral clip is actually a scene from the 2017-film 5-Headed Shark Attack.

Also read Animated Video Shared As Giraffes Performing Acrobatics In A Pool

The 15-second-long clip shows a group of youngsters stranded on a yacht seeking help from a helicopter approaching them when a monstrous creature jumps out from the water, grabs the chopper and pulls it down.

The clip has been shared on Twitter with a caption reading 'National geographic channel has paid 1 Million Dollar for this rare video..What a video'.

(Hindi: नेशनल ज्योग्राफिक चैनल ने इस दुर्लभ वीडियो के लिए 1 मिलियन डॉलर का भुगतान किया है।)

नेशनल ज्योग्राफिक चैनल ने इस दुर्लभ वीडियो के लिए 1 मिलियन डॉलर का भुगतान किया है।



National geographic channel has paid 1 Million Dollar for this rare video..What a video pic.twitter.com/rTIA4v5CkI — रतन कुमार अग्रवाल (@RatanKAgrawal) July 11, 2020





Something Horrific. Can't believe what you see pic.twitter.com/pMmpDdwbph — CA PP Jain (@pppjain) July 11, 2020





National geographic channel has paid 1 Million Dollar for this rare video..What a video🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/i2VALRUVVu — MuthuPugal (@pugal_muthu) July 10, 2020

The archives can be viewed here, here and here.



Also read Amitabh Bachchan's Old Video Lauding Nanavati Doctors Shared As Recent

BOOM also received the same video with a similar claim on its WhatsApp helpline (+91 7700906111).







Fact Check

BOOM performed a reverse image search on one of the key frames from the the viral video. The search directed us to the IMDb page of actress Edna B. Rodríguez Curbelo. The IMDB page credits 5-Headed Shark Attack as Crubelo's only movie.

BOOM then ran a keyword search on YouTube and found the trailer of the movie which shows the portion that has been clipped and shared with the false claim. The trailer was released on September 4, 2017.



The viral video has been clipped off from the 1.05 time stamp in the trailer.

Watch the trailer below.

BOOM compared the a screenshot of the viral video (L) and a scene from the trailer of the movie (R) and found it to be one and the same.





Also read Animation Video Shared As Mermaid Spotted