A 2017 image of Jat women protesters in Rohtak, Haryana, has resurfaced with claims that it is from the ongoing farmers' protest where women from Rajasthan have expressed solidarity.

The image is viral in the backdrop of several narratives which state that the farmers' agitation has been driven by a Khalistani agenda; this is based on videos of men who can be heard citing former prime minister Indira Gandhi's assassination in a bid to threaten PM Modi.

The image shows several women atop a tractor being driven by a woman. The photograph has been mischievously cropped to remove the Indian flag attached in front of the tractor. It has been doing the rounds on Twitter, with the caption, "Ladies from Rajasthan for #FarmersProtest Now define the limit of ਖਾਲਿਸਤਾਨ #GodiMedia" (Archive)

Dipsita Dhar, all India joint secretary of Student Federation of India also tweeted this image as recent. ( Archive )

The same image is viral on Facebook with a Bengali caption, "70 thousand women are on their way to attend the farmers protest in Delhi #standwithfarmerschallange"









Fact Check BOOM performed a reverse image search on the viral photograph and found that the image is three years old. It was taken in Rohtak, Haryana, during the 2017 Jat reservation agitation. The same image was published in a Hindustan Times article on February 6, 2017 with the caption "Jat women protesters on way to Jassia village during their agitation for reservation in Rohtak.(PTI photo)"





The image also featured in Outlook's photo gallery (Serial 28/103). BOOM also found the original image in the PTI photo archives.









According to reports, the Jat agitation of 2017 sought constitutional reservation in educational institutes and government job opportunities, to repeal criminal cases against the Jats for joining the protest in 2016 and to compensate the families of those deceased during 2016 protests.

Unlike the 2016 protests, which killed 30 people and saw largescale arson and looting, the stir had been peaceful. Rohtak, the epicenter of 2016 agitation and the district which saw the worst violence that year, took the lead in 2017 protests. Thousands of Jat women participated in the dharnas in Jassia village to mount renewed pressure on the government to meet their demands.