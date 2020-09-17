2015 Image Of Jackie Chan In Emirati Attire Shared With Religious Spin

An image of actor Jackie Chan in Dubai wearing a traditional Emirati attire and headgear, has resurfaced with claims that the actor was photographed after returning from his pilgrimage to the city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. BOOM found that the photo was taken in October 2015, while he was in Dubai for the shooting of Kung Fu Yoga.

The image shows the Hollywood actor wearing the thawb or thobe and the headgear known as the keffiyeh.

The image is doing the rounds with the caption: " Chinese superstar Jackie Chan has returned after Hajj. May Allah accept his Hajj. Ameen." Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, considered to be the holiest city for the faith. Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, considered to be the holiest city for the faith.

Chinese superstar Jackie Chan has returned after Hajj. May Allah accept his Hajj. Ameen." (Original Hindi Caption: चीनी सुपर स्टार जैकी चैन हज करके लौटे हैं अल्लाह इनका हज कबूल फरमाए आमीन) The post can be seen here , archive version of the same can be accessed here

BOOM ran a reverse image search on the photograph and found news reports about Chan's visit to Dubai to shoot for the film "Kung Fu Yoga," in 2015. The Chan-man himself decided to wear a dishdasha when filming for his upcoming film Kung Fu Yoga." The same image was used in an emirateswoman.com article with the caption "







According to reports, Chan was spotted wearing the traditional Emirati dress while attending a camel racing event in Dubai. An excerpt from the report reads, "The Hong Kong native has been in the emirate since late September filming his new movie 'King Fu Yoga'. Filming has taken place at the Atlantis Hotel, the Palm, while parts of Downtown Dubai were closed temporarily last weekend in order to shoot a car chase scene. The cast and crew will remain in the emirate until October 30." The official Twitter handle of the government of Dubai media office also tweeted the images of the actor in the traditional attire.

Jackie Chan, in Emirati clothes, while shooting his latest film "Kung Fu Yoga" in #Dubai pic.twitter.com/8EwplILF8F — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 8, 2015

