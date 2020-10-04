2012 Photo From California Falsely Shared As Image Of Atal Tunnel

An image of the under-construction Devil's Slide Tunnel in California is falsely being shared as that of the recently inaugurated Atal Tunnel along the route between Manali and Leh.

BOOM found that the viral image shows the two circular mouths of the Devil's Slide Tunnel, also called the Tom Lantos Tunnel, which was inaugurated in the US in 2013.

The image is viral in the backdrop of the inauguration of Atal Tunnel on October 3, 2020. At a length of 9.02 km, the tunnel is said to be the longest highway tunnel in the world and connects Manali in Himachal Pradesh to Lahaul-Spiti all round the year. Built at a height of 10,000 feet above the Mean Sea Level, the tunnel will reduce the road distance between Leh and Manali by 46 kms.

Several mainstream media outlets including Times Now (archive), India Today (archive) and News 18 (archive) included the picture of the Devil's Slide Tunnel as part of their image compilation on Atal Tunnel. They have, however, credited the images to Twitter or PTI.



Snapshot from News18's story





Snapshot from India Today's story



The image has also been shared from several Twitter handles with similar claims.



A tweet from the official Twitter handles of SAIL mentions '@SAILsteel supplies more than 9000 tonnes steel for #AtalTunnelRohtang For #PressRelease, Please visit https://sail.co.in/en/sail-news/sail-supplies-more-9000-tonnes-steel-atal-tunnel-supplied-23rd-total-steel-used-project'.





पीएम श्री @narendramodi जी को दुनिया की सबसे लंबी राजमार्ग सुरंग 'अटल सुरंग' के लिए बधाई। यह सुरंग हमारे देश की सीमाओं की रक्षा करने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाएगी। मनाली और लेह के बीच की दूरी भी 4 से 5 घंटे कम हो जाएगी जिससे अर्थव्यवस्था और पर्यटन क्षेत्र को बढ़ावा मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/Qh1iYdiPDn — Adesh Gupta (@adeshguptabjp) October 3, 2020

Other tweets using the viral image as Atal Tunnel can be checked here and here.



The image is viral on Facebook with similar claims.

Fact Check



BOOM did a reverse image search and found that the viral image is that of the Devil's Slide Tunnel or the Tom Lantos Tunnel in the United States. It is approximately 15 miles south of San Fransisco, and is between Pacifica and Montara in California's Bay Area.

This particular image has been taken from a blog from 2012 that features many images of the tunnel when it was under construction.

Original image



The image of the tunnel can also be seen on various other forums.



The 2014 annual report of Department of Transportation (Caltrans), State Government of California mentions the tunnel, and even provides photographic evidence of its mouth. It states that the tunnel was inaugurated in March 2013.





Caltrans' 2014 report can be read here.

The dual mouth of the tunnel can also be seen from various stills in this video put out by HNTB Corporation, the designer of Devil's Slide Tunnel.

We also checked videos showing the actual mouth of the Atal tunnel and found that it has a block-shaped square opening.

Images of the Atal Tunnel have been shared by Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, where the shape of the entrance of the tunnel can be verified.

The #AtalTunnel is a game changing infrastructure project that will help several citizens. With this project comes several economic benefits, particularly for agriculture and tourism. pic.twitter.com/6gAwK5QR4Y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 3, 2020





Atal Tunnel will prove to be a major boon for the entire region. People will now have access to better healthcare facilities, business opportunities & essential items. It will also strengthen our defence preparedness & generate employment by giving impetus to the tourism sector. pic.twitter.com/9cP8751fz8 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 3, 2020

