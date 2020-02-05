Top 5 Fake News Around Coronavirus

By - BOOM FACT Check Team
  |  5 Feb 2020 12:49 PM GMT

On this episode of Fact vs Fiction, we bring to you the top 5 fake claims around coronavirus going viral on social media and the facts that you should know. Watch the show to know all the details!

Fact vs Fiction Boom Videos FactCheck 
