Republic Tv Misreports Delhi Shooter As 'Jamia Protester'

As news broke out that a man had opened fire at people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) near the Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi on Thursday afternoon, Republic TV initially misreported the incident falsely claiming that the gunman was a protester. But when BOOM analysed Republic's coverage of the incident, we found that the text graphics the channel ran such as "Jamia Protester Uses Gun", "Protester Turns Violent" to be blatantly false.

Watch to know more !

Read the story here.