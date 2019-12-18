#CAA2019: Unrelated Images Go Viral With False Claims
On this episode of Fact Vs Fiction, we tell you about two claims that are viral around the Citizenship Amendment Act. There is one claim with Assam CM's picture that states that he escaped from his home after the protests. The second claim shows a youth desecrating the Amar Jawan Memorial in the Protests. But the facts are completely different. Watch this episode to know more!
Read the details behind this video here.
Updated On: 2019-12-18T16:16:37+05:30
