BJP's Kapil Mishra's Supporter Wrongly Identified As Delhi Violence Gunman
By - BOOM FACT Check Team
26 Feb 2020 10:33 AM GMT
BOOM found that the photo of the man standing behind Kapil Mishra is of Rohit Rajput, a resident of Maujpur.