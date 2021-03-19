WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger Down In India And Globally

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook messenger faced a global outage on Saturday night.



Thousands of WhatsApp users reported an issue in sending messages and Instagram users complained that they could not upload or view photos on the app. The same was reported by Facebook messenger users.

Users took to Twitter to enquire about the outage. The website DownDetector which tracks outages reported issues with all three apps in various parts of the world including India, The United States, and Canada.

The website showed more than 1.2 million incidents of people reporting issues with Instagram, while over 23,000 users posted about issues with WhatsApp.

"Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook services. We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologize for any inconvenience," a Facebook Company Spokesperson said in a statement provided to BOOM.

Additionally, WhatsApp tweeted stating that the messaging platform is back up again.

Thanks for your patience, that was a long 45 minutes but we are back! #WhatsAppDown — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) March 19, 2021





Some people were having issues with their Instagram accounts earlier, but we're back now. The issue's been fixed and we're sorry for the trouble. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/dd9mJPiqDz — Instagram (@instagram) March 19, 2021





(This is a developing story)





