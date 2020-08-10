Manipur CM N. Biren Singh Wins Trust Vote Post 8 Congress MLA No-Show

The Government of Manipur on Monday survived a trust vote in its favour, therefore establishing the continuation of the Bharatiya-Janta Party led coalition government in the state under the leadership of N. Biren Singh.

The trust vote was called for by Singh after a no-confidence motion was called for by the opposition Congress on, after the government refused to handover a case of drug seizures to the Central Bureau of Investigation involving a former BJP leader Lukhosei Zou.

Eight Congress legislators remained absent, despite a whip being issued by both parties.



The effective strength of the House is 53 of a total of 60. Of these:

24 belong the Congress 29 are part of the BJP-led ruling coalition - including 18 BJP, 4 National People's Front, 4 National People's Party, 1 Trinamool Congress, 1 independent and 1 member of the Lok Janshakti Party

Four member have been disqualified under the anti-defection law, and three BJP legislators have resigned.

The state has been politically tumultuous since June, when nine MLAs withdrew support from the BJP government, but later rejoined the fray. The Congress also intends on taking action against the Speaker when he disqualified four Congress MLAs on the day of elections to the Rajya Sabha on June 17.

