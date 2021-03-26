Hashtag Tracker: #ArrestSheikhAlam Trends After Comment By TMC Leader

On March 25, Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Alam made a controversial statement while addressing TMC supporters in the Birbhum area. Campaigning for TMC candidate Bidhan Chandra Majhi, Alam said, "If 30% of Muslims come together we can create four Pakistans."

Soon the hashtag #ArrestSheikhAlam started trending on Twitter.



This hashtag started on March 25 at 4.39 PM and was tweeted 8079 times at the time of retrieving the data. The first tweet using this hashtag was posted by the handle @GouravS67645698.

We also saw traces of an organised social media campaign pushing this trend forward with similarly worded tweets by multiple accounts. "I demand #ArrestSheikhAlam" was one of the viral phrases that went out yesterday.





"Shame on" was yet another popular phrase that appeared while the trend was peaking on Twitter.













