Hashtag Tracker - #13अप्रैल_नववर्ष Viral Before Solar New Year

According to the Hindu Solar calendar, April 13 is New Year's day. Few days before this day, we found a hashtag #13अप्रैल_नववर्ष trending on Twitter.



The first tweet using this hashtag was made by user @HareshbhaiSola8 on April 2, 2021, at 1.18 PM.

On April 10, the first tweet using this hashtag was made at 7.33 AM. Between 7.33 AM to 10.41 AM, we found this hashtag being tweeted out more than 15,000 times.







While the hashtag pertains to the Hindu Solar New Year, tweets using the hashtag also pushed Hindutva - a political ideology representing Hindu nationalism, while dissuading people to observe the Western Gregorian calendar New Year on January 1.



#13अप्रैल_नववर्ष There is no such thing that is not found in a Hindu shop

Just have to walk two steps more

And these steps will move towards Hindustan, a Hindu brand pic.twitter.com/5OUDfuZiLl — प्रवीण कुमार #प्रशासक_समिति ✊🚩 (@Dil_Se_Pk) April 10, 2021

Some others also promoted the works of Asumal Sirumalani Harpalani (also known as Asaram Bapu) - a self-styled 'god-man' who has been convicted of raping an underage girl.

Amazing and True !

Our New Year is celebrated on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada as told by Sant Shri Asharamji Bapu always as it is the day on which the Universe was created which is the real commencement of the New Year for all Hindus !#13अप्रैल_नववर्ष pic.twitter.com/w7OuvUFOY1 — Dilip Nama (@DilipNama1) April 10, 2021

Looking through all the tweets made using this hashtag, we found many instances of copy-paste tweets and bot activity - evidenced by multiple tweets being posted by the same account at the same time.

User @Pankaj_Sharma04 posted 43 tweets with the hashtag in a span of 15 minutes. Another user @savaj1980, posted 63 tweets in less than 20 minutes, that also carried the hashtag. This user was also found retweeting others using this hashtag.







Another user @RSS_Friend, posted 78 tweets using the hashtag in 20 minutes.







Overall, we found at least 811 tweets made by various accounts in a short span of time using the hashtag, with the captions being similarly worded.