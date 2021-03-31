Dilip Ghosh Rubbishes Viral Letter Claiming BJP Wipeout After 2nd Phase

Dilip Ghosh, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal on Tuesday called out an alleged letter in his name that expressed concerns over the result of the first phase of assembly polls, circulating on social media.

BOOM reached out to Ghosh who said, "The letter is a handiwork of the TMC. It is not my signature and I have not expressed any such concern with Delhi."

The letter, which is addressed to BJP's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, talks about a possible 'wipe out of the BJP' after an internal survey conducted by the party. It had also been called out in a tweet by the office of Dilip Ghosh.

This is a fake letter being circulated on the name of Shri @DilipGhoshBJP. The @BJP4Bengal has made a complaint to the @ECISVEEP and will lodge a police complaint to take criminal action againat those sharing this forged letter. pic.twitter.com/qYUZvwd8Wn — Office of Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshOff) March 30, 2021

The letter has been composed on a letterhead of the BJP West Bengal and has been undersigned by Ghosh; it contains details of an alleged internal survey by the BJP after the first phase of polls held on March 27. The letter talks about BJP winning a poor number of 3-4 seats among 30 constituencies that went to polls on the first phase. It further quotes Ghosh as he 'fears a complete wipe out in the second phase of polls' (April 1).

The letter was sent to BOOM's tipline number for verification as well.





The same is doing the rounds on Twitter.





The first phase had covered the five districts of Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, West Midnapore and East Midnapore.



The viral letter further appeals to the national BJP president for a 'ramped up effort across districts' ahead of the second phase of polls, that will be held on April 1. As many as 30 assembly constituencies will go to polls on April 1, across four districts - Bankura, West Midnapore, East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas.

The heavyweight contests in the second phase will be from Nandigram between the Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Suvendu Adhikar, Banerjee's former aide turned rival.