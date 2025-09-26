Viral Boarding Pass Does Not Belong To Zubeen Garg's Manager

An image of a boarding pass from Delhi to Guwahati belonging to one 'Siddhartha Sharma' surfaced recently falsely linking it to the late singer Zubeen Garg's manager claiming he has secretly travelled to Guwahati.

Assam based media outlets like Prag News and The Sentinel News also amplified the false claim.

BOOM, however, found the claim to be false. Sidhhartha Sharma in a statement to Assamese news outlet G Plus clarified that the viral boarding pass belonged to him and not to Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma as claimed.

On September 19, 2025, Zubeen Garg died in Singapore after he experienced breathing trouble when swimming in the sea. A Special InvestigativeTeam (SIT) has been formed to probe into the singer's death and examine possible circumstances of negligence or lapses. Siddharth Sharma, Garg's manager is absconding.

The Claim

The viral image shows a boarding pass of Indigo flight number 6E6048 from Delhi to Guwahati that was booked under the name of one MR Siddhartha Sharma with the PNR number J1QKI and seat number 20D. Prag News on their X handle posted the image and wrote in caption, "The boarding pass of Siddharth Sharma’s @IndiGo6E flight from Delhi to Guwahati has surfaced, confirming his recent travel as the investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death intensifies." Click here to see an archive of the post.





The Sentinel also posted the viral image on their official Facebook page with the caption, "Boarding pass confirms Siddharth Sharma's flight to Guwahati amid Zubeen probe." Click here to see an archive of the post.

The false claim went viral after a woman uploaded a video on social media claiming Siddharth Sharma, Zubeen Garg's manager was on board with her on the Indigo flight 6E6048. NE News TV also uploaded the video on their Facebook page. Click here for an archive.

What We Found

1. Discrepancy in spelling: We found the account of Zubeen Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma (@siddharth_sharma_1811) on Instagram and noticed the name is spelt differently from the one seen in the viral image. The name on the viral image is spelt as "Siddhartha" and not Siddharth, Garg's manager's name.





2. Siddhartha Kumar Sharma's clarification: Assamese media outlet G Plus shared a video on September 25, 2025 where Siddhartha Kumar Sharma debunked the false claim. Citing the claims circulating on social media, Sharma clarified that the pass with PNR J1QKI belonged to him and he travelled from Delhi to Guwahati on the seat 20D on Indigo flight number 6E6048.

We also compared the appearance of Garg's manager and Siddhartha Kumar Sharma whose boarding pass went viral and concluded the two are different people. A comparison between the images of Siddharth Sharma taken from his Instagram handle and Siddhartha Kumar Sharma can be seen below.







