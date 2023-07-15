A morphed video showing an anti-Ukraine slogan which reads 'No Zelensky, No War' is being shared as a real advertising hoarding put up on 5th avenue, New York. BOOM found that the video is edited and the original version shows a woman on the hoarding.

Click here to view the tweet and here for an archive.

Click here to view the post.

BOOM found that the video is old and edited; the original version shows a woman on the hoarding.

We first looked for recent visuals of the Tiffany & Co. store in New York. The address of the store is the same as mentioned in the viral claims, which is 5th avenue.

According to the New York Post, the Tiffany flagship store on 5th avenue shut for renovations in January 2020 after a fire. The construction wrapped this year in March and store reopened in April.



Using this information, we looked for videos of 5th avenue between January 2020 and April 2023 and found this video uploaded by CoolVision on July 15, 2021 titled 'Walking in New York City 4K. 5th Avenue. People, Cars and Street Sounds'.

