A video of Pakistani musician Abdul Sattar Khan, popularly known as Tari Khan is being shared, misidentifying him as late Indian tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, who passed away early on Monday morning.

Indian tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away in San Fransisco, United States on December 15, 2024, due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis early on Monday morning, after being hospitalised last week.

In India, hours before the official announcement of his passing, several news outlets including the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting shared false news claiming he had passed. Hussain's nephew Ameer Aulia posted a clarification and a few hours later the family shared a statement officially announcing his death.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra posted a 28 seconds video on X of Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and a tabla player performing, with the caption, "The rhythm of India paused today...In tribute."

Mahindra later deleted his post after several users pointed that the man on the left was not Hussain.





The same video is also being shared on X and Facebook misidentifying the artist as Zakir Hussain.



BOOM found that the man in the viral video is Pakistani tabla player and vocalist Abdul Sattar, popularly known as Tari Khan; not the late Zakir Hussain

We found several replies below Mahindra's post pointing out that that the tabla player in the video is not Hussain.

Using this a clue, a hint from that we looked for the video on YouTube which showed that the original video was posted on YouTube on August 6, 2011, with the title, "Ustad Tari Khan And Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Live Washington DC"

Khan is a renowned Pakistani tabla artist and the performance in the viral video is from 2011 when he performed with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in Washington DC.

We found the same video as in the viral post, but in colour and not black and white tones. In the full video, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan can be heard introducing Tari Khan at the beginning before beginning their performance.











