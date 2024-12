A manipulated video of 10-year-old religious influencer Abhinav Arora is going viral on social media, showing him getting attacked by a bull while he is giving a sermon.

BOOM accessed the original video where Arora can be seen giving the entire sermon without being attacked. Furthermore, we ran the viral clip through deepfake detection tool TrueMedia, which indicated a 90% chance of it being manipulated using AI tools.

The viral video showed Arora saying, "If any of your auspicious works are getting stuck, or not being done, then..," following which he gets interrupted and attacked by the bull.

A user shared the video on X with a Hindi caption, which read, "Even the bull couldn't tolerate this". Click here to view an archive of this tweet.





Fact Check

To verify this claim, BOOM looked through Abhinav Arora's social media accounts, and found a video shared on his verified Instagram handle on November 8, 2024, that had a thumbnail resembling the viral video.

Looking closely at the video, we found it to be the original video of Arora giving a sermon and finishing his story, without being attacked by a bull.





Comparing with the original video, we found multiple indications of the viral video being edited. For example, the colour of the viral video appears highly saturated, and a part of the video also appears more pixelated than the original version.

Running the video through AI detection tool True Media, we got a 90% probability of the video being AI-generated.









Abhinav Arora is a 10-year-old Delhi-based religious influencer and content creator who has gained over a million followers on Instagram through his viral videos on Hindu spirituality and traditions.

(Additional reporting by Jagriti Trisha)