No, Burj Khalifa Was Not Lit Up To Honour Burqa-Clad Muskan Khan

A video has gone viral with the false claim that Dubai's Burj Khalifa was lit up to honour Muskan Khan, the college student from Karnataka who was heckled by saffrom shawl wearing students for wearing a burqa.

BOOM found that the Burj Khalifa was not lit up to honour Muskan Khan and the viral video is an edited version.

Muslim students in Karnataka have been protesting against a ban on hijab in educational institutions in the state.

On February 8, Muskan Khan was heckled by a group of boys wearing saffron shawls and chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' outside her college in Mandya. Khan chanted 'Allah-hu-Akbar' in response and walked into the college.

The video is being shared with the caption: Mandya Girl Muskan is become world famous now, see her on Burj Khalifa Dubai we are proud to have sach a woman in Indian hearts....

The video has been shared on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.







Mandya Girl Muskan is become world famous now, see her on Burj Khalifa Dubai pic.twitter.com/R4IXTNqQQN — ALEEM R QURAISHI (@Aleemquraishi7) February 12, 2022

An archive of the post can be found here.

Fact Check

BOOM checked the Burj Khalifa's social media accounts and found that the Dubai skyscraper was not lit up in tribute to Khan. BOOM also went through Emaar Dubai's social media handles and found nothing.

We checked for news reports about the same and found none.

We found the original post on TikTok which was made by a Bangladesh user.





BOOM had previously fact-checked similar claim of the tallest skyscraper being lit up in honour of cricketer Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians.

Muskan Khan has been the target of misinformation with many sharing photos of a non-Hijab wearing JDS member as Khan.

