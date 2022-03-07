Russia-Ukraine Conflict: No, Pakistani MPs Did Not Raise Pro-Modi Chants

Viral posts by Indian social media users claiming members of parliament in Pakistan chanted 'Modi, Modi' slogans after news reports of Pakistani students using the Indian flag while fleeing war-hit Ukraine, are false and misleading.



BOOM found Pakistani opposition MPs were chanting 'voting, voting', to call for voting on an anti-government resolution, and not 'Modi, Modi' as claimed. BOOM debunked the same misleading claim made by a few Indian news outlets and social media accounts in October 2020.

The false claim is being shared with a video of parliamentary proceedings in Pakistan in 2020. However, the clip has now been revived and falsely linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine that was launched on February 24, 2022.



According to wire agency ANI, some Ukraine-returned Indian students claimed that the Indian flag also helped stranded Pakistan and Turkey nationals to cross the borders of Ukraine. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy had previously advised to carry the country's national flag on the vehicles of Indian nationals stranded in war-ridden Ukraine for their safe evacuation.

The video is viral in this context. The caption with one of the posts claims, "Watch: Pakistan Parliament rocking with "Modi Zindabad" & "Imran Murdabad". This happened after the news of Pakistani students using 🇮🇳 flag escaped safely from Ukraine. Instead of being grateful Imran Khan Minister is abusing all the MPs."





BJP Punjab, a verified handle, also tweeted the video with a similar claim.





Fact Check

BOOM noticed that the video is from 2020 and watched the footage of the proceedings in Pakistan's parliament. We also found that the MPs were chanting 'voting' and not 'Modi'. At one point, amidst the chanting, the speaker can be heard saying, "...voting, sab kuch hoga, sab kuch hoga. Sabar rakhiye aap (Voting and all will happen, please be patient)."

The same sequence can be watched at the 1:01 minute mark in the video below.

We also found a Dawn article dated October 26, 2020 reporting on the incident. The publish date of the article also proves the video is not related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine which began last month.

The article stated that Pakistani opposition MPs had chanted 'voting! voting!' to call for voting on an anti-government resolution by Khawaja Asif, a member of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) party.

Additionally, BOOM had also spoken to Muhammad Omer Hayat, news editor at Dawn, when a similar claim went viral in 2020. Hayat then refuted the claims of 'Modi, Modi' being chanted in the Pakistan parliament.

"Opposition members were chanting 'voting, voting' to call for a voting on an anti-government resolution presented by Khwaja Asif," Muhammad Omer Hayat, Editor at Dawn, had told BOOM at the time.



"Modi's name came up when pro-government members chanted 'Modi ka jo yaar hai, Gaddar hai gaddar hai' (Modi's friends are traitors), to taunt the opposition. Having covered the proceedings I can confirm that 'Modi, Modi' slogans, or any other pro-Modi slogans, were not raised," he had said.



"It is unrealistic to expect pro-Modi slogans being raised by anyone in the Pakistan parliament. It is against their own politics," Hayat added at the time.

BOOM debunked the same video in October 2020 when it was misleadingly presented as pro-Modi slogans raised in Pakistan's parliament.

