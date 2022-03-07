No News Found

Debunked Claim Of Pro-Pakistan Slogans Raised At SP Rally Revived

BOOM debunked the same claim in February. We spoke to the Kanpur District Magistrate officer who denied that any pro-Pakistan slogan was raised at the rally.

By - Anmol Alphonso
  |  7 March 2022 9:04 AM GMT

Claim

A video is being shared with caption claiming, "Samajwadi Party workers have given a new slogan in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Listen carefully and then say - Identifying the cycle symbol ,Pakistan has to be made, Jinnahism has to be run. Should any Indian support him after hearing this slogan?" (sic)

Fact

BOOM had previously fact-checked the same claim when the video was being shared in February 2022. On searching with the relevant keywords we had found a denial put out by Bithoor Samajwadi Party candidate Munindra Shukla, who said that the video is misleading and denied any pro-Pakistan slogans were raised by any Samajwadi Party workers at the rally in Tikra area, Bithoor, Kanpur. We also found a longer version of the video where the slogan 'Matti Chor Bhagana Hai' can be heard clearly. BOOM had then contacted Kanpur District Magistrate / District election officer Neha Sharma who denied that 'Pakistan Banana Hai' slogan was raised at a Samajwadi Party candidate's rally. Sharma had then said that an investigation by the Bithoor's Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) revealed that the slogans were being misinterpreted and the workers were actually chanting the slogan 'Maati Chor Bhagana Hai' (chase away the soil robber) in the video.

Claim :   Video shows Pakistan Banana Hai slogan raised at Samajwadi party candidates rally in Kanpur
Claimed By :  Facebook Posts
Fact Check :  False
