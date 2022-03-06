2013 Photo Of Car Explosion Shared As Recent Blast In Peshawar Mosque

A heartbreaking picture of a man rushing away from a blast site carrying a child is being shared on social media with claims suggesting it shows the aftermath of a recent blast at a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar.

A suicide bomber carried the blast in a mosque in Peshawar on March 4, 2022 killing at least 61 people while Friday prayers were being held. The Islamic State (ISIS) group has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack, reported CNN. The image is being shared in this backdrop.

The caption with the photo reads 'At least 30 people were killed and more than 50 injured in a bomb explosion during Friday prayers at a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan: Geo News'.





The picture has been shared with Hindi captions too. A Hindi caption with a post sharing the image translates to 'A bomb blast in a mosque in Peshawar during the Friday prayers martyred 30 people and left many injured'.

(Hindi: पाकिस्तान के पेशावर में एक मस्जिद में नमाज़े जुमा के दौरान विस्फ़ोट हुआ जिसमें 30 लोगों के शहीद होने की खबर है बाकी बहुत से जख्मी हैं)

Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search to get details of the image and found it on a TIME article published on October 4, 2013. The article features the viral photo along with a total of 63 images from all over the word. The headline of the article reads as, "Pictures of the Week: September 27 - October 4".

The viral photo can be seen at 30th position out of a total of 63 pictures. The caption with the image reads 'Sept. 29, 2013. A Pakistani man carrying a child rushes away from the site of a blast shortly after a car exploded in Peshawar, Pakistan. Mohammad Sajjad—AP'.

Taking cue, we did a related keyword search on international news agency Associated Press Images' website and found the same picture mentioning the same information.

Screenshot From AP Images' Website

The information with the photo reads 'A Pakistani man carrying a child rushes away from the site of a blast shortly after a car exploded in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2013. A car bomb exploded on a crowded street in northwestern Pakistan Sunday, killing scores of people in the third blast to hit the troubled city of Peshawar in a week, officials said. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)'.



According to an NBC news article published on September 29, 2013 this was the third blast that rocked Peshawar in a span of a week. The powerful car bomb blast killed at least 33 people and injured many in the historic Qissa Khawani market of the city.

The same photo was tweeted by Karachi-based journalist Faizan Lakhani on September 29, 2013.

