No News Found

Scene From 2017 Film Viral As Ukrainian Soldier Bidding Wife Goodbye

BOOM found that the clipping is from a 2017 Ukrainian movie called "The War Of Chimeras".

By - Dilip Unnikrishnan
Loading...
  |  26 Feb 2022 10:46 AM GMT
Scene From 2017 Film Viral As Ukrainian Soldier Bidding Wife Goodbye

A video of two soldiers bidding goodbye to two women is being shared on social media and TV9 Bangla with the false claim that they are Ukrainian soldiers saying goodbye to their wives before leaving to fight Russia.

BOOM found that the clipping is from a 2017 Ukrainian movie called "The War Of Chimeras".

The video has gone viral after Russia began its invasion Ukraine on February 24. While launching the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a "special military operation" was needed to "demilitarise and denazify" Ukraine.


An archive of the article can be accessed here.

The video has been shared on Facebook and Twitter.

The video is being shared with variations of the caption: Heartbreaking! Ukrainian Soldier Says Goodbye To His Wife.




An archive of the tweet can be accessed here.

An archive of the tweet can be accessed here.

Fact-Check

We broke down the video into keyframes using InVid's video verification tool. Upon performing a reverse image search of a frame on Yandex, we were directed to this page belonging to DocuDays UA International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival, a film festival in Ukraine.

According to the information given on the page, the still is from a Ukrainian film called "The War Of Chimeras" which was screened at the 2017 edition of the film festival.

We then looked for videos of the film and found the entire movie uploaded on YouTube.

We found the viral video was clipped from the movie. You can watch the scene from the 2.47 minute mark.


Claim :   Video shows Ukrainian soldier bidding goodbye to his wife before going to fight Russian army.
Claimed By :  Posts on Facebook and Twitter
Fact Check :  False
Ukraine Russia crisis Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin 
If you value our work, we have an ask:

Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape.

BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News

📝Stay updated with all our latest fact check stories.
Show Full Article
Next Story

Ad Blocker Detected

×
We notice you currently have an ad blocker installed. We rely on advertisements and membership to support our high quality journalism. We request you to turn off your ad blocker and help us serve you better.
Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors.
Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. Please reload after ad blocker is disabled.
X
X

Hey, Check these before you go!

×