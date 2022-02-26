Scene From 2017 Film Viral As Ukrainian Soldier Bidding Wife Goodbye

A video of two soldiers bidding goodbye to two women is being shared on social media and TV9 Bangla with the false claim that they are Ukrainian soldiers saying goodbye to their wives before leaving to fight Russia.

BOOM found that the clipping is from a 2017 Ukrainian movie called "The War Of Chimeras".

The video has gone viral after Russia began its invasion Ukraine on February 24. While launching the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a "special military operation" was needed to "demilitarise and denazify" Ukraine.







An archive of the article can be accessed here.

The video has been shared on Facebook and Twitter.

The video is being shared with variations of the caption: Heartbreaking! Ukrainian Soldier Says Goodbye To His Wife.











#Ukraine 🇺🇦

Ukrainian soldiers saying goodbye to their wives.



＞ 妻に別れを告げるウクライナ兵。

. pic.twitter.com/5RfxrquIYA — 洒 脱 − 綾部情報事務所 − (@shadatsu888) February 25, 2022

An archive of the tweet can be accessed here.

#Zelenskiy

Ukrainian soldiers say goodbye to their wives 🇺🇦🇺🇦 no to war yes to peace 🇹🇷🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/tB2BzgFSWk — İsimsiz 🇹🇷🇹🇷 (@OyunBrosu) February 25, 2022

An archive of the tweet can be accessed here.

Fact-Check

We broke down the video into keyframes using InVid's video verification tool. Upon performing a reverse image search of a frame on Yandex, we were directed to this page belonging to DocuDays UA International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival, a film festival in Ukraine.

According to the information given on the page, the still is from a Ukrainian film called "The War Of Chimeras" which was screened at the 2017 edition of the film festival.

We then looked for videos of the film and found the entire movie uploaded on YouTube.

We found the viral video was clipped from the movie. You can watch the scene from the 2.47 minute mark.