An old video showing a plane nosediving and crashing in Bagram, Afghanistan, is circulating as footage of the recent plane crash in Nepal's Pokhara.

Soon after reports of the plane crash in Nepal's Pokhara hit headlines, several unverified visuals started doing the rounds on social media. Among them, a Facebook Live footage of one Sonu Jaiswal, who was onboard the aircraft was also viral. BOOM was able to verify that the viral video was live-streamed on Facebook by Jaiswal, one of the Indian passengers from Uttar Pradesh, who was killed in the crash.

BOOM found that the video shows explosion of a Boeing 747 cargo jet in Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan on 29 April 2013.

At least 70 people died after the domestic passenger flight owned by Yeti Airlines crashed in Pokhara, Nepal on January 15. The flight was carrying 72 passengers from Nepal's capital Kathmandu. This is the second deadliest crash in Nepal since 1992 which claimed 167 lives on board.



The video has been shared with a caption in Hindi, “Very sad news has been received about the casualties of the plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal. The four Indians who died in the accident are residents of Ghazipur. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family members, may God give place to the pious souls in his holy feet. Om Shanti”



(Original caption in Hindi: “पोखरा, नेपाल में हुई विमान दुर्घटना में कई यात्रियों के हताहत होने का अत्यंत दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है।हादसे में मरने वाले चार भारतीय गाजीपुर के रहने वाले हैं। शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना, ईश्वर पुण्यात्माओं को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें।। ॐ शांति #NepalPlaneCrash”)

The same video was earlier viral with the claim as a plane crash of Ethiopian Airline heading to Nairobi.

BOOM had debunked the video in March, 2019.

The video was tweeted by Shrikant Tyagi, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader.

