2018 Image Of Swiss Music Fest Shared As Anti-Vaccine Protest In Italy

A photo of a massive crowd at a music festival in Switzerland is being shared on social media with a false claim that it shows an anti-vaccine protest rally in Trieste, Italy.

BOOM found that the photo, which has circulated online since at least 2018, shows a street parade in Switzerland two years before the COVID-19 pandemic hit us.

The photo is being shared on social media after a protest broke out against workplace COVID pass rule in Italy on October 15. Italy has recently implemented a mandatory COVID-19 rule for workers, where they need to provide a health "Green" pass to access workplaces. The green pass consists of either a proof of vaccination, COVID negative test report or recent recovery report from the infection.

The photo, showing an aerial view of a huge crowd, was shared on social media with the caption, "The people of the world are 100% CORRECT! Mandatory vaccines are against every point presented in the NUREMBERG CODE! REPOST: Aerial view of today's (10/15/21) MASSIVE protest in Trieste, Italy against their version of the vaccine passports!"

The image and the above text is being shared with a caption, "What the propaganda news won't show you..".





Click here to view the post.



Below are Facebook posts with the same caption.

Also Read: 2017 Video From France Of Muslims Praying On A Street Peddled As UK

Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search and found the same photo which was uploaded on Switzerland's Street Parade Music Festival's official website. We found the photo in their 2018 photo gallery.





Street Parade is the largest annual music festival which is held every year in Zurich, Switzerland. However, the festival has been cancelled since last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



AFP debunked the photo earlier when it went viral on social media as anti-Covid lockdown protest in Berlin in 2020.



Also Read: Video Of A Man Praying On A Busy Street In Istanbul Falsely Shared As London