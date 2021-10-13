2017 Video From France Of Muslims Praying On A Street Peddled As UK

Claim

Video shared claiming that it shows Muslims praying in the middle of the road in the United Kingdom. The caption reads, "Secularism will turn your country into ISLAMIC STATE fast. While natives can keep honking, isl@m is at work 24X7. This is United Kingdom today."

Fact

BOOM found that the video is from 2017 where members of the Muslim community in Clichy commune of Paris, France offered prayers on the street as a mark of protest against the closure of a local mosque. A YouTube search for the keywords 'Prayers on street of France', showed us a video uploaded on February 8, 2018 matching scenes from the viral video. A BBC report from November 2017 spoke to the worshipers who said the protest was organised because they had "nowhere else to go since the town hall took over the room they used for prayers back in March." BOOM had previously debunked the same video in November 2020, when it was being shared with a false claim.