A video culled from the video game Grand Theft Auto V showing a plane catching fire mid-air and making an emergency landing at a beach, is being peddled with a false claim that a Nepal plane made an emergency landing at an Indian airport.

The video is being shared in the context of the deadly Yeti Airlines air crash in Nepal's Pokhara town on January 25, 2023 which killed 71 people, including five Indians. The crash is set to be one of Nepal's deadliest air crashes in three decades.

The 12 minute long clip was shared as a Facebook Live, and shows an aircraft with the logo of FlyUS. The clip shows smoke bellowing from both engines of the aircraft.

The video showing a plane crash after it sets fire as Facebook live footage.

The video has been captioned as, "Nepal plane crash Emergency Landing in Indian Airports 2023"

Fact Check BOOM noticed that the post has been tagged as “Grand Theft Auto V", which is a popular video game.

We looked up the game on YouTube. The description on the YouTube channel of Grand Theft Auto V, reads as, “Grand Theft Auto V is a 2013 action-adventure game developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games. It is the seventh main entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, following 2008's Grand Theft Auto IV, and the fifteenth installment overall.” Read more on the video game's official site.

BOOM also ran a keywords search and found several such visual has been uploaded by other gamers on YouTube.

On March 3, 2020, one such video was uploaded on YouTube and titled as, “GTA V: FlyUS Jet Best Extreme Longer Crash and Fail Compilation” The description reads as, “GTA V: FlyUS Jet Boeing 747 Best Extreme Longer Crash and Fail and Accident Compilation (60FPS).