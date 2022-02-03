No News Found

Morphed Photo Peddled As Train In Russia With Image Of Lord Krishna

BOOM found that the picture is digitally altered and the original photo shows a Metro Trains Melbourne coach.

By - Srijit Das
  |  3 Feb 2022 11:26 AM GMT
Morphed Photo Peddled As Train In Russia With Image Of Lord Krishna

An image of a train with the photo of Hindu deity Krishna on its engine is viral on social media with captions claiming that the ISKCON foundation in Russia has imprinted the photo on a train to spread the message of Hinduism.

BOOM found that image is morphed. The original photo shows a coach of the Metro Trains Melbourne or known simply as 'Metro' in Melbourne Australia.

The Hindi caption with the image translates to 'this photo is of a train in Russia where the ISKCON temple's people printed Shri Krishna's image on its engine to teach people all over the world about Krishna. Now just imagine, if this engine was in India, then there would have been a ruckus all over the Parliament and the country. Bitter but it is true that we are the reason for our downfall
."


(Original caption in Hindi: ये रुस की एक ट्रेन है जहां पर इस्कान मंदिर वालों ने श्री कृष्ण जी का चित्रण इंजन में करवाया है।ताकि दुनिया भर के लोग कृष्ण जी के बारे में जान सकें। अब जरा सोचिए यह इंजन अगर भारत में होता तो संसद से लेकर पूरे देश में बवाल होता कड़वा है पर सच है कि हम स्वयं ही हमारे पतन का कारण है)


Click here to view the post.


Click here to view the post.

Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search on the viral photo and found a picture on the website Southern States Group but without the image of the deity printed on the train. The original image has Metro written on the engine.

The website of Southern States Group states that this Australia-based company provides services 'to the transport refrigeration, air refrigeration, rail air conditioning, roller door and tail lift industries'.

The comparison between the viral photo and the original image can be seen below.

Comparison

BOOM also looked up metro trains operating in Australia and found that the trains have the same colour scheme as the one shown in the viral image. Metro is Melbourne's metropolitan rail service and operates 226 six carriage trains across 998 kilometres of track, as mentioned on its website.

Other publicly sourced images of the 108M Metro train also do not sport the image of Lord Krishna.

We also checked for news articles about ISKCON using the image of the Hindu god on a train in Russia to propagate the message of Hinduism but found no such reports.

Claim :   Photo shows ISKCON foundation printed lord Krishnas photo on a Russian train engine.
Claimed By :  Social Media Users
Fact Check :  False
Fact Check Fake News Lord Krishna ISCKON Train Russia Viral Photo Morphed Image Australia 
