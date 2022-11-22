A simulation video of an underwater volcanic explosion has gone viral on social media with a false claim that it shows glimpses of the recent volcanic eruption that occurred in Sumatra, Indonesia.



BOOM found that the video shows the impact of underwater volcanic eruptions and its destructive nature through computer generated simulation made by geologists in 2017.

The same video was viral in January this year as the Tonga volcanic eruptions and in 2019 as an eruption in North Sumatra, Indonesia.

West Java's Cianjur town was hit by a powerful earthquake on November 21, killing more than 160 and injuring over 300 people . Local administration sources confirmed to the BBC that the region is densely populated and prone to landslides with poorly built houses, which were reduced to rubble in many areas after the earthquake hit.



BOOM received the video via its WhatsApp helpline with the caption, "Volcano underwater eruption in Indonesia."