An old video showing religious conversion of Filipino labourers in Qatar by a Muslim preacher, has been shared as recent.

The news agency ANI reported quoting the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Qatar has told India that no invitation was extended to controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik to attend the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. The video is being shared in this context.

Qatar's Al Bayt Stadium is hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022. The gala inauguration event happened with recitation of Islamic verses. Hollywood star Morgan Freeman also was part of the opening ceremony.

The video has been shared on Facebook with a caption reads, "Alhamdulillah, one hundred twenty (120) non-muslims in Qatar accepted Islam and reached the way of the paradise. May Allah bless them."

The 1.45 minutes video shows a preacher leading a group of people in taking up Islam.

Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search on the video keyframe using Yandex and found several videos uploaded YouTube in 2018 stating it shows conversion Filipinos to Islam in Qatar.

YouTube user "Lama Ammar" uploaded a video with a caption in Arabic on 11 March 2018.

The title roughly translates that 60 people converted to Islam in Philippines." (Original caption in Arabic: اشهار اسلام 60 فلبيني الآن في شركة تشالنجر بالشحانية في الدوحة ...قطر ...الحمد لله رب العالمين)

The description of the video reads, "Islam 60 Filipinos are now at Challenger in Shahaniya in Doha, Qatar."

Another YouTube channel, "Stories of New Muslims" uploaded a video on Mar 11, 2018, which shows same visuals with the video description as, "Convert to islam 60 men in Qatar"

The translation from Arabic of the description states, "60 persons from Challenger Company embraced Islam March 09, 2018 in Qatar"

We then looked for video srelated to Challenger on YouTube.

BOOM has compared the visual of the viral video on Facebook and two others videos available on YouTube which were uploaded by "Challenger Qatar" on April 6, 2018 and by "Challenger T&C Qatar" on October 26, 2019.

At 4.16 seconds we can spot the basketball ground on the first video and in the second video, 28 seconds onward we can compare the same spot approximately.