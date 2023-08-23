A video showing United States President Joe Biden walking on the streets of Lahaina, Hawaii, while chants of "F**k Joe Biden" can be heard in the background is doctored and fake. BOOM found that the audio with the expletive-laden chants has been overlaid onto the video.

Biden arrived in Maui, Hawaii, on August 21, 2023, after the deadliest US wildfire in over a century had hit the region. Biden in his address told survivors of the wildfire that the nation, "grieves with you". At least 114 people have died due to the wildfire and 850 people were still missing according to news reports.

In the 14 seconds video, one can hear chants of "F**k Joe Biden". X (formerly known as Twitter) user (@etoptimist) posted the video with the caption, "Sleepy Joe landed in #Hawaii. The entire population there are shouting - “Fk Joe Biden” #MauiFires"





The same video is being widely shared on Facebook with the same false claim.





BOOM found that the audio in the viral video has been overlaid in the viral video. We watched the live broadcast before Biden's address in Hawaii and did not find any chants of "F**k Joe Biden" in it.

In the replies to the post with the doctored video we found several users pointing out that the audio in the video has been edited and no such explicit chants can be heard in the live broadcast.

Taking a hint from this, we viewed Biden's live address broadcast live on August 21, 2023. We can view the same sequence of events at the beginning of the live as in the viral video and no abuses can be heard. This shows that the audio has been doctored in the viral video.





Biden also faced hostile protests in Hawaii during his visit, however, this was not during his live address. One of the protest videos with abuses being hurled while his motorcade passes by can be seen here.