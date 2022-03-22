Flight Simulation Video Falsely Viral As Boeing 737 Plane Crash In China

A flight simulation video of a plane crash recorded from inside a plane is being shared falsely claiming that it shows the last moments of the Boeing 737 before it crashed in southern China on March 21, 2022.

A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in the mountains of southern China on Monday after a sudden plunge from cruising altitude at about the time when it would normally start to descend ahead of its landing reported Reuters on March 21, 2022,

The video is being shared with the caption, "A Boeing 737 just crashed in southern China. This was one of the last moment recorded on the plane. maybe the only moment. Viewers' discretion advised. #Boeing #ChinaPlaneCrash #SAD"

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is from a video simulation created using X-Plane 11 Flight Simulator and not from the recent Boeing 737 plane crash in China.

On observing the video, we could see that it looked like a simulation with several people in the replies also saying that the same.

It's fake. It's re-staged with Microsofts Flight Simulator.

Noone...NOONE would be filming this calm when he/she would sit in an airplane vertically nosediving straight to the ground. The allegedly in panic screaming passengers seem quite unrealistic too. — PỺO🏳️‍🌈ΠΟΡΤΗΑΞͶΜ👉💉💉🚀👍 (@Mompastinsqua) March 21, 2022

Additionally, there is an Ethiopian Airlines logo on the wing of the plane in the viral video.

The logo seems to be from Ethiooiqn airlines and not ChinaEasternAirlines pic.twitter.com/hp6XwpCgM8 — Interstate Cinemas (@iStateCinemas) March 21, 2022

Taking cues from this, we searched on YouTube with the relevant keywords and found that the viral video has been taken from a longer flight simulation video uploaded on March 11, 2019, by the YouTube channel Bull Bosphorus. The title of the video reads, "Ethiopia Plane Crash, Ethiopia Airlines B737 MAX Crashes After Takeoff, Addis Ababa Airport [XP11]"

The description of the video reads, "THIS IS NOT EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENED, THIS IS ONLY A SIMULATED FLIGHT CRASH FOR ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES FLIGHT ET302." The YouTube channel's bio description also states that the videos uploaded are created using X-Plane 11 Flight Simulator.

At the 9.31 minutes timestamp we can see the same sequence of events as in the viral video.







