Unrelated Videos Compiled And Shared As Footage Of Russia Earthquake

A montage of 12 different earthquake visuals is being falsely linked to the earthquake that hit Russia on July 30, 2025.

BOOM found that the visuals are old and not related to the July 30 earthquake that had a powerful 8.8 magnitude. The earthquake struck Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka coast, triggering tsunami warnings for Russia, Japan, and Hawaii. Reuters reported that the quake damaged buildings and left several people injured in the region.

The Claim

Facebook users shared the video with the caption, "RUSSIA EARTHQUAKE. A few shots from Russia when this massive earthquake happened. Scary." Click here to view one such post and here for an archive.

What We Found: Videos Not Linked To The Russia Earthquake

BOOM ran reverse image searches on keyframes from the viral video and found that most of the visuals were mirrored versions of the original footage.

1. Car Trembles On The Road: We found the same video in a report published by Turkey-based outlet Telgraf Gazetesi on January 26, 2024. The article reported about a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Kyrgyzstan near the Xinjiang border. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, and the footage was reportedly recorded by a local resident.

2. Water Splashing From Rooftop Swimming Pool: We found the same video in an article published by The Guardian on March 30, 2025. The report said the footage, which went viral on social media, shows water sloshing from rooftop swimming pools in Bangkok after a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28, 2025.

Another similar video, which appears later in the compilation, was shared by several Thai users in March 2025, saying it was from Bangkok and showed the aftermath of the Myanmar-Thailand earthquake that caused water to spill from a high-rise apartment pool.

3. Collapse Of Multi-Storied Building: Sky News featured the same footage in a video report on its official YouTube channel on February 6, 2023. According to the report, the footage shows a large residential building collapsing in Sanliurfa, Turkey, after a powerful earthquake struck parts of Turkey and Syria overnight.

4. Metro Rail Shakes At Platform: The same video was reported by Metro on March 28, 2025. It shows scenes from a station in Bangkok, Thailand, following an earthquake that struck the country around that time.

5. Lamppost Sways on Bridge: The video was shared by multiple users in March 2025, linking it to the Thailand-Myanmar earthquake.

6. Car Shakes in the Middle of the Road: Vietnam-based outlet Báo Đời Sống Pháp Luật published a report on March 28, 2025, featuring the same video. The report linked the footage to the Myanmar earthquake.

7. People Panic During Earthquake: We found several posts with Burmese captions sharing the video on April 1, 2025, linking it to the Myanmar earthquake in March.

8. Aquarium Shakes: The video can be traced back online to April 7, 2025. We found that an Instagram user posted the video captioning it as an aftermath of an earthquake. However, we were unable to find details about where the video was shot.

9. Cracks Appear on Road: We noticed the mobile screen in the video displays the date as 'March 28' and 'Friday'. We also found it was uploaded on a YouTube channel called 2025 Sagaing Earthquake Archive on May 10, 2025. The video credits a TikTok account that shared it on March 28, stating it shows scenes from the earthquake in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.

10. High-Rise Apartment Sways: We found that an Instagram user uploaded the video on April 6, 2024. The user mentioned witnessing the earthquake in Taipei, Taiwan, on April 3, 2024, around 7:58 am.

11. Multi-Storied Building Shakes: We found the same footage in a video compilation uploaded by a TikTok user on February 28, 2025, who described it as an earthquake in Japan in 2024. Following that lead, we ran another search and came across a similar visual of the building in a news bulletin by Japan-based outlet NHK General TV on January 7, 2024, covering the earthquake that occurred at that time.



