A doctored satirical video showing a speaker shouting profanities at World Economic Forum (WEF) Chairman Klaus Schwab at the Davos summit in Switzerland is circulating as real on social media.

BOOM found that the video was made as satire by Damon Imani, a content creator based in Denmark. The video features visuals of Schwab from the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum at Davos, held on January 16, 2024.

In the 19-second video, the speaker appears to be at a World Economic Forum event. The clip shows the speaker shouting profanities and then shows Schwab exiting the stage. The man in the video says, "I appreciate the World Economic Forum providing me the opportunity to be on this stage and say, 'f**** you Klaus Schwab and f*** your new world order. We the people were born free; we will stay free and you and all of your global friends including everyone in this room can f*** yourself'."

The video is being shared on X with a caption, "BREAKING: World Economic Forum speaker tells Klaus Schwab to "go f**** himself and participants with their new world order"."

(Note, the video contains expletives. Viewers discretion is advised)





Indian right-wing X handle Kreately also posted the video with the caption, "Greatest video of 2024. Boycott Davos. Boycott WEF."





Fact Check

The viral video contains a watermark "@damonimani," towards the end of the footage.

Damon Imani is a Denmark-based content creator who shared the same video from his social media accounts.

Imani posted the video from his verified X handle with a caption saying, "BREAKING: New WEF participant does the unthinkable at 2024 Davos Meeting." However, the creator clarified in a later post that the video is not real and was created as satire.

Satire but true. This video is also available on Rumble here and Klaus Schwab can go f himself.https://t.co/22B6TawQ4r — Damon Imani (@damonimani) January 16, 2024

Imani's verified X handle contains similar satirical videos.

Imani also lashed out the X users who commented with a Community Note under his post. He alleged that it was an attempt to "demonetise" his post.

Elon Musk posted on October 29, 2023, that X posts featuring community notes will no longer be eligible for advertisement revenue sharing. The Community Note is a feature on X that allows users to provide context to misleading posts on the platform.

Visuals of Klaus Schwab and Swiss President Viola Amherd exiting the stage are from a video streamed live on the World Economic Forum's official YouTube channel on January 16, 2024 and can be seen from the 27 minutes and 9 seconds mark.











