A set of photos purporting to show 500 rupees notes with images of Lord Ram and Ram Mandir in Ayodhya are morphed and are being shared online with misleading claims.

BOOM found that neither the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or the Indian government have made any announcement regarding issuing new Ram Mandir themed 500 rupee notes.



In the viral photos, a portrait of Lord Ram is on the front side of the note while the reverse shows the Ram Temple instead of images of Mahatma Gandhi and the Red Fort.

The consecration ceremony for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir is set to be held on January 22, 2024, with several prominent people invited for the ceremony including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Ram Janmabhoomi Trust is organising the ceremony and has reportedly invited more than 2,500 eminent dignitaries.

The photos are being shared on Facebook with the caption, "New 500 notes should be issued on 22/01/2024 , Jai Shree Ram"





Click here to view



Similar morphed photos are also viral online in Hindi and Bangla with misleading claims.

The caption when translated from Hindi reads, "Modi's decision Red Fort has been removed from the notes, now the note But the photo of Ram temple will be displayed as per those who agree. Follow, Jai Shree Ram"





Click here to view



The cation when translated from Bangla reads, "Instead of Red Fort, picture of Lord Shri Ramachandra and picture of Ram Mandir was made in 500 rupee note."







Click here to view



FACT-CHECK



BOOM found that the viral photos of 500 rupee notes have been morphed with images of Lord Ram and Ram Mandir.

BOOM Hindi and BOOM Bangla have both previously debunked similar claims last week which were viral on social media with the same photos making the false claims.

BOOM had then reached out to RBI spokesperson Yogesh Dayal regarding the viral claim, who had told us, "India's banking regulator (RBI) does not have any such information or news."

We also did not find any credible news reports with any details about new 500 rupee notes to be issued with Lord Ram and Ram Mandir printed on them.

On checking the RBI's website, under the 'Know Your Notes' section, the specifications on the 500 rupee note remains the same with Mahatma Gandhi's face and the Red Fort on the back side of the note.













Click here to view

