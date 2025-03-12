A disturbing video from Bangladesh showing a man being tied up and burnt by a mob is being falsely shared on social media as an incident from West Bengal.

BOOM found that the video originated from a village in Bangladesh's Habiganj district, where a local mob reportedly tortured two youths on suspicion of mobile theft.-

In the 32-second video, a youth is seen tied to a tree with a fire burning behind his back. The video also shows the youth screaming for help while others at the scene record the incident on their cameras without offering any assistance.

A verified X user shared the video with a caption, "HORRIFYING. Not Taliban , Not Syria , Not Pakistan or Bangladesh… this is own share of Bengal… ruled by Sharia Law … A mob of Lungi Topi Bakra Dadhi Gang is burning a man alive, the remaining of the same jamaat are enjoying the show and filming it … Law and Order is on their “L” in Bengal".





BOOM has excluded the video from this article due to its disturbing nature.

Fact Check

BOOM closely analysed the video and identified that the people were speaking in Bangla. Based on this, a keyword search in Bangla related to the burning of a man led us to multiple posts from Bangladeshi users speaking of a recent incident that occurred in Bangladesh. We found some of these posts containing the exact same visuals that have gone viral as West Bengal.

These posts claim that the visuals show a youth being beaten up and tied to a tree over suspicion of mobile theft, following which locals burnt his back to get a confession from him. These posts contained hashtags indicating that the video is from Bangladesh.











The keyword search also led us to a report published by local Bangladeshi outlet Dainik Habiganj Samachar on March 11, 2025, stating that a mob beat up and set two individuals on fire, after accusing them of stealing mobile phones, in Jamunabad village in Bahubal sub-district of Habiganj, Bangladesh.

According to the report, on March 8, two mobile phones were stolen from a house in Jamunabad village, following which, locals caught Shahidul, a resident of a neighbouring village, and accused him of theft. After being beaten up, he mentioned the name of an accomplice called Zahed Miah, who was also caught and taken to Jamunabad.

Zahed was eventually tied up and set on fire but the mob, and rushed to a hospital with burn injuries. The article also mentioned that a video of Zahed's burning was circulating on social media, with the description of the video closely matching the viral clip.

For further verification, BOOM Bangladesh reached out to Mohammad Zahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bahubal Police Station in Habiganj. Islam confirmed that the viral clip was from the incident in Jamunabad, and that it shows a person being burnt on suspicion of mobile theft.

Islam told BOOM Bangladesh, "The victims in the case are 30-year-old Shahidul and 25-year-old Jahed, who were beaten over allegations of mobile theft."

(Additional Reporting: Tausif Akbar, BOOM Bangladesh)



