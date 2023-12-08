An old video featuring a freight train transporting JCB vehicles has recently been shared on social media falsely claiming that it shows JCBs from Uttar Pradesh being sent to Rajasthan after the announcement of Rajasthan's assembly election results.

BOOM however found that the video is not recent. It originally shows heavy motor vehicles on a train near Tenali Junction in Andhra Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 115 seats in the recently concluded Rajasthan state assembly election and is yet to announce its new candidate for the chief ministerial position. The video and caption accompanying it is a reference to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who has passed orders to demolish the homes and properties of those accused of causing social unrest in the state. However, critics argue that the demolitions have only targeted Muslims in the state.

The video is captioned as, "One train loading JCB load From Uttarpradesh state to Rajasthan state Travelling. That's Power of BJP party government Jai shree ram Bharat matha ki Jai".





Fact Check

BOOM closely examined the viral video and spotted a frame displaying the text "WAG-9H 31395 BHILAI with JCB's on BOMN Train". Taking a cue, we ran a related keyword search on YouTube and found a longer version of the same video was uploaded on November 26, 2021.

We observed that the video had been shared by 'GopiRailworld', a verified YouTube channel which shares contents related to the Indian Railways. An excerpt from the video's description mentioned, "WAG-9H 31395 BHILAI with JCB's on BOMN Train, Arriving Main to Loop line at Tenali Junction."



For further verification, we tried to match the visuals in the video with Tenali Junction in Andhra Pradesh and geo-located the area using Google Street View. The corresponding location on Google Street View is visible below.

Upon comparison, it can be observed that the viral video shows identical buildings, signage and graffiti as those present at Tenali Junction in Andhra Pradesh; it also matches with the visuals displayed on Google Street View. The comparison can be seen below.











