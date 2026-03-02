AI Video Shared As US Soldier Crying After Iran Missile Attack

An AI generated video appearing to show a United States soldier in tears at a rubble has surfaced as real footage of the aftermath of an Iranian missile attack.

BOOM tested the video using several AI detector tools which confirmed that it has been generated using AI.

On February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched a coordinated military offensive against Iran, marking one of the most significant escalations in the region in years. Tehran responded with waves of missile and drone strikes across the Gulf, targeting US bases and cities in countries including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

The Claim

The video was shared on X with the caption, "Don't blame anyone, but Trump, US soldiers are screaming for help after getting hit by Iranian missiles."

What We Found: Video Is AI-Generated

1. Discrepancy in the Video: The American flag patch on the soldier's uniform appears to be distorted and does not match the standard design seen on a similar US Army uniforms. The soldier also appears to hold an awkwardly shaped phone with a cracked screen.





2. AI Tools Flag Manipulation: We found a clearer version of the video without any text overlay and tested it using multiple AI detection tools, including Deepfake-o-Meter and Hiya. Deepfake-o-Meter, developed by the University at Buffalo, analysed the clip using several detection models, which flagged the presence of AI generated content in the video.

Additionally, we tested the audio using the AI voice detection tool Hiya. The results confirmed that the voice in the video is not real, assigning it an authenticity score of 8 out of 100.











