Video Does Not Show Civil Aviation Minister Dancing Amid IndiGo Crisis

An old video of Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu dancing on stage has surfaced with a misleading claim that it shows him in a celebratory mode during the IndiGo crisis.

BOOM found that the video is from July this year, months before the air travel crisis triggered by IndiGo’s flight cancellation announcements.

India’s largest airline IndiGo is currently facing strong backlash from customers after it cancelled flights citing operational problems in December, 2025. Frustrated passengers shared posts and videos of chaos at multiple airports, raising concerns about the airline’s monopoly in the early December disruption. Amid the criticism, the Union Civil Aviation Minister announced that the government will cut down IndiGo’s routes.

The Claim

A user on X shared the video with the caption, "Flights delayed, terminals overcrowded, passengers helpless… and the Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu is dancing (Dec 5, 2025). This government has mastered one thing: entertainment over governance. Stop dancing and start managing the mess you created".

What We Found: Video Is From July 2025

News Reports From July 29, 2025: We found a post by ETV Andhra Pradesh's official X handle from July 29, 2025, titled 'Ram Mohan Naidu Dance in Wedding Reception' through a keyword search. The post included a link to a video report on its official YouTube channel that showed the Civil Aviation Minister dancing at a wedding reception.

డ్యాన్స్‌తో అదరగొట్టిన కేంద్రమంత్రి రామ్మోహన్ నాయుడు | Ram Mohan Naidu Dance in Wedding Receptionhttps://t.co/dnGtZbpxjm pic.twitter.com/m92krbLFHP — ETV Andhra Pradesh (@etvandhraprades) July 29, 2025

The same visual of Naidu dancing on stage appears between the 34 to 46 second mark in ETV Andhra Pradesh's video report.

A translated version of the Telugu text in the video description states that Naidu danced during the sangeet ceremony of his uncle Prabhakar's son's wedding celebrations at a resort in Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh.

Other local news outlets such as ABN Telugu and hmtv Telugu News also covered the Union Civil Aviation Minister's dance at that time.







